Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi, will return to CSKA Sofia training on Wednesday after a minor set back over the weekend.

The 28-year-old missed Sofia’s 2:0 home win over Beroe due to injury.

Gyasi picked up a knock in their League Cup game against Botev Vratsa last week Tuesday at Stadion Balgarska Armia.

The pacy winger was hoping to recover for the game but sat out of the game on Saturday due to severe pains.

However, after visiting the team doctors on Monday morning, he has been cleared to train with the team on Wednesday ahead of their game against Vitosha Bistritsa on Sunday, March 15.

Gyasi, who has been a figure for the Armymen will join Besiktas this summer on a free transfer.