An opinion leader in Sogakope in the Volta Region has called on the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area to resign over the murder of Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, an Assemblyman.

Mr Adzahli was shot multiple times at his home on March 1, 2020, in what residents suspect to be contract killing. The incident sparked violent protests by the residents who say security in the area was poor.

In a statement released on behalf of the residents, the opinion leader, Maxwell Lukutor, said the DCE, Emmanuel Louise Agamah, has failed to deliver on his mandate to protect the community.

"We want to remind the DCE who is the chairman of DISEC of our call on him to resign honourably. Because he has never shown leadership and we believe he will do himself a lot of good by resigning honourably.

"We also want to remind the President His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo through the Regional Minister Dr Archibald Letsa to show the DCE the exit for his inaction and negligence in all these if he fails to resign," the statement said.

The statement also urged police in the Volta Region to be very circumspect their utterances so they do not “incur the displeasure of the citizenry who are reading reasoned meaning into their actions and inactions.”

Read Mr Lukutor’s statement on behalf of Sogakope residents below.

Statement on the Murder of Hon. Marcus Mawutor Adzahli- 10 Days after the incident

After the March 1, 2020 incident involving Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, the Assembly Member for Sogakope South Electoral Area, the youth of Sogakope reacted in a two-day civil action, met REGSEC, had a vigil and some traditional performances all to draw the attention of the whole world to the state of insecurity in and around Sogakope.

We demanded from the police to act promptly and decisively in order to find the perpetrators of this heinous and barbaric act visited on our brother.

Subsequent to the expiration of an ultimatum, we released a statement to thank well-meaning Ghanaians (especially the Former President Flt. Lt. JJ Rawlings) who found it necessary to add their voice to our call for action from the police. We ended by reposing some confidence in the action taken by the police thus far.

We wish to state that:

1. There was an arrest of three (3) civilians from Sogakope and one (1) from Akatsi making four (4) in all.

2. The suspect from Akatsi gave a lead that led to the arrest of two (2) Police men who he alleged hired ammunition to them to carry out the barbaric act and other dastardly ones previously.

3. Ironically, these same two (2) Police men were the ones that were detailed to provide security to the surviving wife and children in their supposed hideout.

4. Whilst the police were quick to arraign the civilians before a judge, they, in a dramatic turn issued a statement to exonerate their own Officers and distance the missing rifles from the crime.

There was no proper investigation leading to the statement issued by the Volta Regional Police PR. We implore the IGP and the several security Ministers to ensure that there are no underhand dealings in this case. Their actions should earn the police service especially within the Volta Region and Sogakope in particular some thrust for once.

5. Our information however is that, this ammunition got missing before the crime on the 1st of March, but was only realised on the 7th of March. Per the observation of people around the scene of the crime, this could be one of the arms that were used on that day.

6. We advice the Volta Regional Police PR to be very circumspect in his utterances not to incur the displeasure of the citizenry who are reading reasoned meaning into their actions and inactions.

7. It is curious to note that, the Former President J.J Rawlings alluded to the murder as politically related murder. We therefore call on the security personnels investigating this case not to loose sight of the above, and make sure any and everyone connected to this murder is exposed and punished.

8. We want to remind the DCE who is the chairman of DISEC of our call on him to resign honourably. Because he has never shown leadership and we believe he will do himself a lot of good by resigning honourably.

9. We also want to remind the president His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo through the Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Letsa to show the DCE the exit for his inaction and negligence in all these if he fails to resign.

10. The arrested policemen and others who are culpable should immediately be interdicted and prosecuted for their actions and inactions.

Once again we wish to state that, our eagle eyes are still wide open even as we mourn our colleague, but the police should dare not push anything down our throats.

We shall continue to fight until all the perpetrators are brought to book.

Thanks to all for your support in this direction towards unraveling this mystery.

#justice4mawutor

Issued by

Maxwell Lukutor

Opinion Leader