The Ghana Education Service has directed heads of schools to suspend all activities that require large gatherings.

In a communique issued after a meeting with the Ghana Health Service, Director-General of the GES, Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said “public activities such as Speech and Prize-Giving Days” must be suspended “until further directives are given by the Director-General.”

Prof Opoku-Amankwa disclosed that educational materials have been prepared in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service for circulation and education in all schools.

The GES has taken the decision as Ghana records two cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The cases, according to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The two – a Ghanaian who was returning from Turkey and a Norwegian Diplomat – tested positive for the virus.

“Laboratory results of the two confirmed cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

“Both individuals returned to Ghana – one from Norway and the other from Turkey – so these are imported cases of COVID-19,” Mr Agyeman-Manu said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Globally, there have been 134,511 cases recorded and at least 4,970 deaths.