The Republic Bank Ghana, last Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Kempinski Hotel held a dinner in honour of Dr Keith Christopher Rowley, Prime Minister for Trinidad and Tobago.

The dinner, according to Mr Farid Antar, Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana, was to appreciate the government of Trinidad and Tobago of its continued support in nurturing a bond between the Caribbean nation and Africa, particularly Ghana.

The Republic Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago.

Addressing Dr Keith Christopher Rowley at the event, Mr Antar assured the Prime Minister of Republic Bank’s commitment to supporting business and cultural opportunities between the two nations.

Dr Keith Rowley (left) with an employee of Republic Bank Ghana

“For us at Republic Bank we are in the unique position as the Bank with high presence in both the Caribbean and Ghana to facilitate that Agenda. We assure you, Honorable Prime Minister that we will promote this agenda,” he said.

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta with officials of Trinidad and Tobago

The Honorable Dr Keith Christopher Rowley, expressing gratitude for the dinner held in his honour, thanked Republic Bank Ghana for the kind gesture and assured of his government’s continued support to the Bank’s operation and expansion programme across Africa.

According to the Prime Minister, Republic Bank in Africa symbolizes “the labor of our forefathers who were shipped to the Caribbean in slavery, bearing fruit and returning home to Africa.”

Adding that, the success of Republic Bank in Africa is an achievement of the Caribbean and all descendants of Africa in the Diaspora.

Dr Rowley visited Ghana as the Special Guest of Honour at Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day Celebration.