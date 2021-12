Fashionista and businessman, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo or Zara Man, on Tuesday was a guest newsreader on Adom TV.

Osebo presented the 6:00 am news.

This was as part of the Christmas holidays edition of the Badwam show.

The day’s show also saw gospel musician, Empress Gifty as a guest host.

Watch the video attached for more: