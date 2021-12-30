Some staff of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel have hit the street to demand the removal of their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah.

“Some bad decisions taken by the CEO on procurement without regard to the technical advice from HOD has currently caused financial loss to the hotel,” the group bemoaned.

The workers also accused management of not paying their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions.

They lamented their Tier 1 SSNIT contributions have not been paid from May 2019 to date as well as the Tier 2 of Glico and employees end of service benefits scheme.

“About 80% resigned and retired staff end of service benefits are still in arrears since 2019, some have even died without enjoying the fruits of their labour,” he said.

Clad in red outfits, the group wielded placards some of which read, Mr President, remove this woman now, stop the looting, among others.

A petition, signed by the Local Workers Union Chairman of the La-Palm Royal Beach, Mary Attoh, alleged Madam Amoah’s contract expired in November 2021, and with the challenges the hotel is currently facing, there was no need for renewal.

“The contract of the CEO expired since August 2021, this was extended to November 2021 by the board, as we write this petition the CEO has requested for another 3 months extension i.e., February 2022 which suggest that she has refused to hand over and go,” the petition added.

Meanwhile, they have revealed the management style of operation which has hampered the productivity of the hotel and currently nearing collapse coupled with the indiscriminative transfer of staff without recourse to qualification and experience.

This is the second time the workers are demonstrating for the removal of the CEO, following a similar exercise in 2018.

It is also the fourth demonstration over end-of-Service benefits.

Read the full petition below: