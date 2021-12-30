Christian Attah Gyan

Former Ghanaian defender, Christian Attah Gyan, has passed on after struggling with health problems for four years.

Gyan, popularly known as ‘Atta Rasta’, died on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Netherlands where he was living after his retirement in 2010.

The dutch giants, Feyenoord reacted on their club official website as they paid tribute to their former star, Attah Gyan after the recent news.

“With Gyan, Feyenoord loses a former player with a real Feyenoord heart, a favourite of the legion and above all a fantastic person. The club wishes all relatives a lot of strength in coping with this great loss,” part of the statement read.

Per reports, supporters of Feyenoord collected an amount of €35,000 to support his medical bills during an Dutch Eredivisie match against NAC Breda in September, 2017.

Gyan joined Feyenoord Rotterdam in 1996 and remained with the club for eight seasons where he became a ‘Cult Hero’ after emerging to be favourite of the fans.

The former Black Stars defender featured in the 2002 UEFA Cup Final against Borussia Dortmund with Feyenoord winning 3-2 in the end.

Gyan also won a Dutch League Championship and a Johan Cruyff Shield with Feyenoord during his time.

Meanwhile, he was part of Black Starlets that won Gold against Brazil in 1995 at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Ecuador.