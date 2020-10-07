Ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah‘s baby daddy, Richard Osebo Brown, has spoken fondly of actress Jackie Appiah, hinting of plans to marry her.

This comes few days after Mr Brown posted a photo with the actress and showered her with praises.

According to him, Miss Appiah is a humble and beautiful soul he will get to know more about in the coming days.

Speaking in an interview with blogger Nkonkonsa, he pointed out that he will worship the actress and never cheat on her if they should marry.

He made the disclosure while speaking of some women he admires in the entertainment industry, mentioning actresses Martha Ankomah and Nana McBrown.

Osebo, also known as the ‘Zara man’, bemoaned why Ghanaian men don’t approach Miss Appiah who seems to have obtained a big place in his heart.

“It is probably due to the fact that the star actress is looking for someone in her class to date,” he answered his own question.