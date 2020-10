Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has explained why he will marry his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

The father of three explained this in a now-viral video which shows him having fun with his friends.

“Because she is the most beautiful woman in the world. She feeds everyone in my house, the gateman, my sisters, my friends, everyone. She is the boss lady. She arranged the house and she is not afraid of anything,” Davido said.

Watch the video below: