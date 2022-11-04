The police are on a manhunt for a robbery gang who attacked and robbed a family of three along the Ejura-Nkwanta-Nyinase road in the Ashanti Region.

The robbers bolted with an unspecified amount of money in the incident which occurred on Monday, October 31, 2022.

One of the victims, Kipo Sumalia, died on the spot.

Two others, Ibrahim Iddrisu and Masawudu Sumaila, also sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital.

The Police in a statement, however, said Mr Iddrisu died while receiving treatment with Masawudu treated and discharged.

The Police have assured they are pursuing the perpetrators and will get them arrested to face justice.