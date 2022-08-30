An Ejura-based woman risked her life by jumping from a speeding motorbike to stop her suspected kidnapper from taking her to an unknown destination.

Diana Yorta, the victim, sustained bruises on her right knee and right elbow after the scary jump at the Ejura main lorry station, and now responding to treatment.

The alleged kidnapper, whose identity is still unknown by the police, sped away after the woman had jumped from the motorbike. Police are investigating the incident.

Narrating her ordeal to the Ejura Police, she said she was offered a free ride by a certain scrap dealer from Brigade at Ejura to another location around 10:30am on August 11, 2022.

She said she initially rejected the free ride offer from the man, but she eventually obliged after persistent persuasion by the scrap dealer.

According to her, when she reached her final destination, the scrap dealer refused to stop the motorbike for her to alight, so she became suspicious and jumped at the Ejura main town.

A police report, sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, stated that the woman is recovering, adding that efforts were underway to apprehend the suspected kidnapper.

“On 11/08/2022 at 1100 hours, Dina Yorta of Zongo North Ejura, came to the station and reported that today on same day at 1030 hours, she was returning from Brigade, Ejura and met a young man who is a scrap dealer on a motorbike, who stopped to pick her but she rejected the offer.

“That the rider insisted that she should join and finally succumbed. On reaching her destination, she asked the rider to stop but he refused to do so, and rather he accelerated.

“That on reaching Ejura main town at the lorry station, she became suspicious of his movement and with the fear of being kidnapped, jumped off the bike and sustained bruises on her right knee and right elbow in the presence of witnesses,” the police report stated.