Ghanaian musician Camidoh says his banging tune ‘Sugarcane’ is undoubtedly his biggest hit song, but not his best.

According to him, all his songs are top tier, hence it’s difficult to settle on which of them is the best.

In an interview with Noella Kharyne Yalley on ‘Xclusives’ show on JoyPrime, the ‘For My Lover’ crooner explained that he invests a lot of time and craft in creating all his songs.

“Yeah I agree, clearly it’s my biggest hit yet, because if you check the numbers, the consumption rate, yeah, it is my biggest hit but not my best song. All my songs are 100%. I carefully create my music taking into consideration the production, lyrics, everything is 100%, so I’ll never say that this song is better than the other.”

He also shared some of the strategic plans he and his team took to ensure the success of Sugarcane.

According to him, they paid influencers to create content with the song.

“It was deliberate of myself and team to engage influencers to create content with Sugarcane to market it. It’s work, so if you need work done, you’ve got to pay.”

