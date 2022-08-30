The Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) Trainees Association of Ghana has announced plans to picket the Jubilee House on September 6, 2022.

The action, according to them, is to protest the non-payment of their 10-month allowance although the programme ends on September 1, 2022.

A statement, signed by their president, Dennis Opoku Asiedu, indicated this will be the second phase of a similar action on August 18 during which they gave the government an ultimatum to address their concerns.

However, the timeline window which fell on August 26, they bemoaned, has expired by three days but they are yet to hear anything from the government.

With trainees expected to converge at the Obra Spot, the leadership has cautioned they shall be hanging in at the Jubilee House until their stipends for 10 months are paid.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the midyear budget review presentation announced the programme which initially run for three years and was extended for an additional year, will be completed by 1st September 2022.

The programme, which engaged 100,000 young graduates, he indicated has prepared thousands of them for the world of work and therefore urged them to take advantage of the YouStart.