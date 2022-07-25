The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has charged beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) to take advantage of the YouStart programme to build their businesses.

This, among other things, will help them become dynamic young entrepreneurs and become significant job providers for their fellow young people.

He stressed that the YouStart programme will be a fundamental intervention that will help these beneficiaries to augment government’s drive to make Ghana an entrepreneurial country.

As a result, the government will continue to optimise and support all its flagship programmes to increase production, enhance productivity and create more jobs.

“Mr Speaker, our iconic Nation Builders’ Corps prorgamme, which was initially run for three years and extended for an additional year, will be completed by 1st September, 2022. The programme – which engaged 100,000 young graduates – has prepared thousands of them for the world of work.

“So far, we have invested approximately 2.2 billion [into the programme]. As they exit, the current cohorts of the programme are encouraged to take advantage of the YouStart initiative and other existing programmes in our drive to build an entrepreneurial nation,” he said.

Delivering the 2022 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Monday, July 25, Mr Ofori-Atta noted that government is resolved to provide the necessary leadership to turn the economy of the country around.

“To do this, Mr Speaker, we will proceed with great caution, thoughtfulness, creativity and grit and, as the old adage says, we shall hasten slowly. We are currently developing an enhanced programme to complement the Ghana CARES Obatampa Programme to return us to a path of macroeconomic stability, debt sustainability, robust growth and a Ghana beyond aid.

“Let me assure you, on behalf of the President, that we will do it again within the next two and half years. Government’s policy is to support dynamic young entrepreneurs access training and funds to build their businesses and become a significant pool of job providers for their fellow young people.”