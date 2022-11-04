A 50-year-old woman has been arrested by the Mankessim Divisional Police Command for allegedly stealing a two-year-old baby girl at Mankesim.

The woman, according to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, forced the two-year-old girl into a margarine rubber after she intentionally went there to play with the kid.

Kofi Adjei reported on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday that it is unclear what triggered the suspect, Esi Benyiwah, to commit such a crime.

“She intentionally went there to play with the kid when her mother was not close to her and so her mother said she was inside when she heard that a woman has come to kidnap her daughter and running away while she had hid the child in a margarine rubber,” Kofi Adjei reported.

The suspect, who was not lucky after an alarmed was raised by some people, was given a hot chase and grabbed to a nearby police station.

The two-year-old girl, who according to reports, was struggling to breathe because she was kept in a closed bucket and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital while the suspect is in police grips at the Mankessim Divisional Police Command.

ALSO READ: