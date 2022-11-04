SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 13 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 4 to Monday 7 November 2022.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture is the Seville derby at Estadio Benito Villamarin between Real Betis and Sevilla on the evening of Sunday 6 November.

Regarded as one of Spanish football’s best rivalries, Los Verdiblancos and Los Nervionenses always put up a fearsome and passionate clash – with this edition set to be even more fiery than usual now that Sevilla have hot-headed manager Jorge Sampaoli in charge for a second spell.

“I want to reconstruct the team so that it has superiorities on the pitch and in the game as a whole,” Sampaoli explained. “The pressure on the players is great, this is a combat not a game.”

The weekend’s action also features Barcelona at home to Almeria, with manager Xavi Hernandez hoping his side can be more assertive on the pitch: “We have to change the mentality and the dynamic because in order to compete in these matches, you have to be more aggressive,” said the club legend. “We have to compete better […] we are in a bad dynamic and we have to change it.”

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have to wait until Monday night for their Round 13 match, which sees them take a short trip to Estadio de Vallecas for a derby clash with Rayo Vallecano. The Vallecans’ manager, Andoni Iraola, wants his team to dig deep for the clash with Los Blancos.

“This type of game, with more twists and turns, we can do well and we have to try to compete in all scenarios,” said Iraola.

The round also features a Friday-night opener between Girona and Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid welcoming Espanyol to Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, and an intriguing clash between Real Sociedad and Valencia in San Sebastian.

La Real star Takefusa Kubo has attempted to explain why he is playing so well for the Basque club: “I can’t explain very well what is happening to me either. I think, I remember when I was here in the hotels in preseason thinking that there was nothing else, that this could be my last chance to make that jump as a footballer. And at the moment, I think I am accomplishing what they expected of me.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

La Liga broadcast details, 4-7 November 2022

All times CAT

Friday 4 November

22:00: Girona v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 5 November

15:00: Getafe v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Real Valladolid v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Celta Vigo v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Barcelona v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 6 November

15:00: Atletico Madrid v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Real Sociedad v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Villarreal v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Betis v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 7 November