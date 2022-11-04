SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 13 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 November 2022.

The top clash from Serie A in this round is the Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Internazionale from the Allianz Stadium in Turin on the evening of Sunday 6 November. Neither the Bianconeri nor the Nerazzurri have enjoyed a great season thus far, thus piling on the pressure to get a statement result in this high-profile clash.

“We all know the importance of the Derby d’Italia,” said Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella. “It is a match that helps to define the season, even though there are only three points for winning it, just like any other match. But we know it means so much to our fans, and will be a very important clash for us right now.”

This weekend also features the Derby della Capitale between Roma and Lazio at Stadio Olimpico – another of Italian football’s great rivalries. The Giallorossi and Le Aquile are both striving to reach the upper places on the log and secure major European club qualification for next season, making this clash a ‘six pointer’.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has issued a rallying call for his players and supporters: “We must do everything we can to put Lazio in difficulty. This will take a full effort from me as a coach, the players and our people in the stands. Together we can make sure of victory.”

Another key clash this weekend is the meeting of high-flyers Atalanta and Napoli in Bergamo on Saturday evening – a match which could have major implications for the Scudetto this season.

La Dea have evolved their playing style under manager Gian Piero Gasperini, who expects his team to maintain a high standard through the end of the campaign: “We have also grown in terms of play, I expect this over the course of the season and it’s a team that has changed,” said Gasp. “We’re happy with this moment, let’s try to make it last as long as possible.”

Serie A broadcast details, 4-6 November 2022

All times CAT

Friday 4 November

21:45: Udinese v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 5 November

16:00: Empoli v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Salernitana v Cremonese – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4

19:00: Atalanta v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: AC Milan v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 6 November