Dancehall King, Shatta Wale was a guest of honour at a private wedding which took place on Saturday.

The artiste, who was casually dressed, arrived with his entourage consisting of some security personnel.

He was there to support the groom but several shout-out from artistes and other guests forced him to grab a microphone.

Shatta Wale killed a live band performance of his 2019 hit song ‘Melissa’ amid cheers and chants from guests.

He shared a stage with musician, Akwaboah who also gave him the moral support to entertain the bride and groom.

Watch video below: