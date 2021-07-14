Two robbery suspects have been shot as police foiled their operation on the Amasaman to Nsawam highway in the Greater Accra region.

Police sources indicate the shootout happened on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, while they were trailing their victim on a motorbike.

The victim who says he had suspected he was being trailed from his mirror view felt safe to park close to a private car, which unknown to him, was an unmarked car being used by police to follow the pillion passenger, known as Suleman Alhassan alias MAN, aged 35.

Mr Alhassan is alleged to have been involved in series of robberies in Accra and Tema with the police operation as part of surveillance on the suspect.

Suspect Suleman, on seeing the police, opened fire, hitting the passenger side headlight of the unmarked car.

The police returned fire hitting Suspect Suleman in his face with the rider was also shot to prevent his escape.

Items retrieved include a Bruni MOD 92 foreign pistol loaded with two live rounds and the Royal Motorbike.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, the Police has since urged the public for information on suspected criminals and assures informants of the utmost confidentiality.