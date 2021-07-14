Some youth groups and polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Bole-Bamboi have warned that they will ditch the party if Veronica Alele is retained as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

According to them: “Veronica Alele, since her assumption of office in 2017, has refused to continue the College of Education project which the youth of Bole-Bamboi will benefit from.

“She has also refused to seek accreditation for our only government Technical School in Bole since 2017.”

In a statement, signed by their Secretary, R.K Awudu, the executives, thus, appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo not to retain her.

Below is part of the statement:

ALL BOLE-BAMBOI NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY YOUTH GROUPS AND POLLING STATION EXECUTIVES WILL DISASSOCIATE THEMSELVES FROM THE PARTY IF AKUFO-ADDO RE-APPOINTS VERONICA ALELE AS DISTRICT CHIEF EXECUTIVE.

Mr President, ladies and gentlemen, our friends from the media, all invited guests, it is with great pleasure to be here with us to listen to us and spread our concerns we the youth groups and polling station executives have with our president and party.

By our country’s constitution, it is the sole right of our president to appoint MMDCEs for our 216 districts, municipals and metropolitan assemblies, but we the youth groups and polling station executives across the Bole-Bamboi constituency disagrees with the president to re-appoint Veronica Alele for us as District Chief Executive again. And below are our reasons:

Veronica Alele since her assumption of office in 2017 has been an anti-government policy implementor. She has refused to continue the College of Education project which the youth of Bole-Bamboi will benefit from.

She has also refused to seek accreditation for our only government Technical School in Bole since 2017.

It took the youth of Bole two days of demonstrations before the assembly fixed the over two years faulty streets lights in Bole township and its environs.

She is one of the president’s appointees who moved the fortunes of our party’s parliamentary seats from 169 seats in 2016 to 137 seats in 2020 due to her refusal to work with the party’s youth, polling station executives, and constituency executives.

Because of her refusal to help sponsor our party in the 2020 elections, when she was interviewed on WUNTUMI TV as to why we were unable to win the Bole-Bamboi parliamentary seat, she said our hardworking polling station executives should be sacked by the party. Our question to Veronica Alele is that she should tell us one polling station she sponsored in the 2020 elections?

During the era of former President Kufuor our party was able to hold on to majority seats in Parliament for his two terms in office as president and why will the current president allow the likes of Veronica Alele to be draining the gains of the party away?

We look forward to breaking the eight-year rule of governance with our party but not with appointees who have shown gross incompetence.

The future of our party will be determined by your appointment of our MMDCEs and will tell who will be with you moving into that future whether the youth may put in sacrifices for the party again.

Veronica Alele is never a grassroots person and we are unable to work with her in the party in the Bole-Bamboi constituency.



We also want to know from Veronica Alele a single project she has completed with funding from the Assembly Common Fund since she was appointed DCE.



We have tabled our concerns before you and looking forward to hearing from you with our request fulfilled.

Under the signature of all youth groups and Polling station executives from the Bole-Bamboi constituency.



Secretary, R.K AWUDU 0506269873.

Cc.

The president

Jubilee House, Accra.

The Regional Minister

Savannah Region.

National Chairman

New patriotic party

Asylum Down, Accra.

The Regional Chairman

New Patriotic Party

Damongo, Savannah Region.

The Chairman

New Patriotic Party

Bole, Savannah Region.