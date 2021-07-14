A HEARTFELT APPEAL TO HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO

13TH JULY 2021.*

We the NPP party footsoldiers, polling Station executives, constituency executives, council of elders and opinion leaders humbly, respectfully and openly express our unanimous disapproval of any attempt, actions, or machinations of certain individuals from outside our constituency who do not feel the emotional torture, pain and verbal abuse we have gone through in the last four and half years in the hands of our incumbent DCE but are still bent on convincing His Excellency the President to re-appoint Madam Veronica Alele as the DCE for Bole District.

As custodians and stakeholders of our party in Bole-Bamboi, we want to state on record that the attitude, posture and demeanor of Madam Veronica Alele as a politician and the leader of government business is very appalling, hence re-appointing her as our DCE will be very dangerous and inimical to the growth of the party in Bole-Bamboi.

It will be so disappointing and disheartening to see another reign of hopelessness, open display of arrogance and shared hatred for party members and a clear disregard for party structures by Madam Veronica Alele.

How can anyone within Savannah Region who truly loves the welfare and wellbeing of our party in Bole-Bamboi consider or even conceive such a bad choice in the name of Madam Veronica Alele Heming??

The last four years of her reign as DCE has been marred with hatred for party activist, disrespect to party Regional and constituency executives, council of elders, opinion leaders and party members.

We wish to state without any fear of equivocation that, Madam Veronica Alele is out to finally destroy and collapse the very existence and foundation of the party in Bole-Bamboi.

How can a DCE with all the resources at her disposal who didn’t even have the courage to pick a form to contest the party’s parliamentary elections be considered for reappointment or re-engagement?

We’re hereby appealing to the National party, our Regional executives, our revered Regional Minister, our most cherished Minister for local government and Rural Development, the MMDCE’S appointments committee, His Excellency the Vice President and His Excellency the President to listen to the cry of the over 7,129 people who defied the humiliation, name-calling, abuse, physical and spiritual attacks from our own brothers who felt we betrayed our brotherhood by choosing to support the NPP and His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over John Dramani Mahama to chose anyone from the long list of applicants who attended the National vetting and can help rebuild the party and bring back its lost glory but certainly not Madam Veronica Alele.

It’s very disheartening to note that for the past four

and a half years, Madam Veronica Alele as DCE for Bole have never on a single occasion held any fruitful engagement with the party constituency executives, party members, council of elders, or opinion leaders.

This unpopular decision if true, will cause so much disaffection and dissatisfaction within the rank-and-file of our party in Bole-Bamboi.



It will weaken the base of the party and make the party very unattractive to both party members and the floating voters in Bole-Bamboi constituency.

On this note, we will like to hang our faith in the balance whilst we pray for a good choice as a successor to Madam Veronica Alele.

Please Mr President, we will encourage your outfit to deploy your competent research team to Bole-Bamboi for an extensive investigation, interrogation and interactions within the rank-and-file of our party before considering such a decision.

Thank You.

ABUDU MAHAMA

(COUNCIL OF ELDERS CHAIRMAN)

0246192067

ISSAHAKU AMADU

(DEPUTY CONSTITUENCY SECRETARY)

0243830566

AWUDU RAFIU

(OPINION LEADER)

0506269873

ADAMS ABDULAI

(PARTY FOOTSOLDIER)

0549097944

ADAMS MUSTAPHA

(YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE)

024384 2691