Ghanaian actress and media personality, Emelia Brobbey, was on cloud nine after a remarkable encounter with renowned American comedian and television host, Steve Harvey.

The meeting took place in the enchanting city of Paris, France, leaving Emelia Brobbey starstruck and full of excitement.

Emelia Brobbey posted photos capturing the memorable moment she met Steve Harvey.

She immediately took to her social media platforms to share this memorable experience with her fans and followers on Snapchat.

In her social media posts, Emelia expressed gratitude for having the once in a life time opportunity to meet the global celebrity.

She was initially left almost speechless by the unexpected encounter but soon found her balance, acknowledging how privileged she felt to meet Steve Harvey in person.

Watch video below: