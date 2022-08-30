Actress Emelia Brobbey has set conversations for the social media community after flaunting her sisters.

Emelia, who has been in the limelight since the early 20s, has successfully managed to keep her family off public eye.

However, in a rare circumstance, she has announced she has twins sisters, and even shared their images on her social media platforms.

This was during a special shoutout for Maame Akua Panyin and Kakra on the occasion of their birthday.

Panyin is a UK-based Ghanaian while Kakra is a travel and fashion enthusiast living in Ghana.

Emelia travelled to Reading, England to celebrate with her sisters.