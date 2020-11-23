Brentford forward, Tariqe Fosu, believes C.K. Akonnor will rise to become a top gaffer due to his knowledge and understanding of the game.

Coach Akonnor was appointed as Kwesi Appiah’s successor in January this year on a two-year deal.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak trainer was in the dugout for the first time in October in an international friendly game against Mali and Qatar staged in Antalya in Turkey, winning one and losing one.

The 46-year-old also led the Blak Stars to beat Sudan 2-0 in the 2021 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers first game at the Cape Coast Stadium but lost by a lone goal in the reverse game in Omdurman.

However, Fosu, who was handed a debut call up to the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars by coach Akonnor beleives the former Wolfsburg skipper has the requisite qualities to be a top gaffer in the future.

Tariqe Fosu

“I think he [CK Akonnor] understands football very well and he was obviously a good player himself as well,” he told Ghana Football Association (GFA) website.

I have seen clips and done a lot of research. He has a good philosophy and tactically very good. And especially today, he showed in the few sessions what he is about and the tactics.

“If you listen to the tactics, it is going to work so definitely I think he is a top coach,” he added.

The 24-year-old also expressed his readiness to honour a call up to the Black Stars anytime.

“I hope so. I think I can help the team a lot and I’m ready whenever I get a call up to represent my country so it’s obviously up to the coach to decide on the tactics but I am always ready to help,” he added.

Coach Akonnor will be hoping to seal Black Stars’ qualification for the 2021 Afcon that will be hosted in Cameroon.

He has been tasked by the GFA to end the country’s 38 years trophyless jinx.