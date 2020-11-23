An unidentified church has gained social media attention after videos of a service went viral.

The pastor, who was giving his sermon, left the congregants in awe when he left the pulpit and started walking in thin air.

The pastor was moving from one end of the room to another while his congregants look above.

A careful look at the video suggested the pastor was hanging on a rope controlled by an invisible drone.

He made the stunt while demonstrating how Jesus ascended to heaven and how his disciples were confused at the spiritual privilege.

According to social media users, the pastor is fond of performing such stunts to warm him up for Christmas services and drama.