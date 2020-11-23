Legon Cities FC have parted ways with head coach, Goran Barjaktarevic, after just two games into the 2020/21 season.

According to multiple reports in the local media, the management of the club terminated the contract of the Bosnian coach following their 3-0 defeat to Great Olympics on Friday night.

However, official communication is expected to be issued by the club.

The Royals had opened the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Berekum Chelsea last weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Barjaktarevic has been at the helm for 11 months after taking over from John Paintsil who failed to meet the league criteria of having a CAF License A certificate.

The 51-year-old won just three games out of 15 before the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancelation of the 2019/2020 season.

He managed a win rate of 17.6% in his 17 games in charge.

The Ghana Premier League side, ahead of the new campaign, made 12 new signings ahead of the new season, including the addition of Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer in international football, Asamoah Gyan.

They were expected to hit the grounds running and challenge for the ultimate but have started the season on a bad note.

Meanwhile, Techiman City coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, Medeama SC gaffer, Samuel Boadu and former Hearts of Oak boss, Kim Grant have all been linked to the job.

Legon Cities play Medeama at Tarkwa in their next Ghana Premier League game.