Kotoko failed to secure their first win of the season after conceding a late goal against Berekum Chelsea. Great Olympics stayed top of the league thanks to an impressive home win against Legon Cities.

Other title contenders, Medeama, Aduana Stars and WAFA failed this weekend.

Below is the wrap:

Great Olympics 3-0 Legon Cities

Great Olympics are top of the league after an exceptional performance which saw them batter Legon Cities 3-0 in Accra on Friday night.

Gladson Awako, who was named man of the match, scored the first goal after his free-kick deflected kindly into the net. Maxwell Quaye made it two from the penalty spot before Samuel Ashie Quaye sealed the win with a fantastic strike.

Legon Cities terminated the contract of their coach Goran Barjaktarevic 24 hours after the defeat.

Techiman Eleven Wonders 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Earlier on Friday, a goal in each half earned Eleven Wonders a deserved home win against Ebusua Dwarfs.

Mohammed Nortey Tetteh scored a penalty in the first half with substitute Prince Okraku netting in 90th minute. The striker’s second goal of the season after scoring against Kotoko on matchday one.

Bechem United 1-0 WAFA

On Saturday, WAFA – the only team to win on opening day of the season – tasted defeat in Bechem.

The Academy Boys were beaten 1-0 by Bechem United. The decisive moment of the game came in the 28th minute when Hafiz Konkoni headed home from close range.

Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Asante Kotoko

Veteran striker Emmanuel Clottey rescued a point for Berekum Chelsea against Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park.

The Porcupine Warriors were course for their first win of the season following a first-half strike by Kwame Poku, his second goal of the campaign.

But Clottey, a former Ghana international, grabbed the equaliser for the home side with a powerful strike from a free-kick close to the box.

Dreams FC 2-1 Medeama

A late penalty by Ibrahim Issah helped Dreams FC down Medeama in Dawu.

Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah equalised for Medeama after former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso put Dreams ahead.

READ ALSO

But Dreams were rewarded with a penalty with few minutes to end proceedings. Issah made no mistake from 12 yards.

Karela United 1-0 Inter Allies

Karela United earned their first win at the newly refurbished CAM Park in Nzema-Aiyinase They beat Inter Allies 1-0.

Their star man Diwiase Taylor socred the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.

King Faisal 1-1 Aduana Stars

Yahaya Mohammed scored in his first game of the season but it was not enough for Aduana Stars, who drew 1-1 with King Faisal in Techiman.

Aduana, whose opening match against Hearts of Oak was cancelled due to Covid-19, took the lead courtesy their talisman, Yahaya Mohammed.

But Boateng Frimpong snatched a point for the home side.

Elmina Sharks 1-1 Liberty Professionals

Liberty also needed a late goal to salvage a point against 10-man Elmina Sharks.

Sharks scored first through Benjamin Tweneboah and looked confident of winning the match but with 20 minutes to go, they were reduced to 10 men as defender Dennis Mensah received a second yellow card.

Liberty took advantage and scored in the 90th minute.

*The last game of the matchday will be played on Tuesday. Hearts of Oak welcoming AshantiGold to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Below is results of Ghana Premier League matchday 2 games played this weekend.

Techiman Eleven Wonders 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

[Mohamed Nortey Tetteh, Prince Okraku]

Great Olympics 3-0 Legon Cities

[Gladson Awako, Maxwell Quaye, Samuel Ashie Quaye]

Bechem United 1-0 WAFA

[Hafiz Konkoni]

Dreams FC 2-1 Medeama

[ Joseph Esso, Ibrahim Issah || Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah]

Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Asante Kotoko

[Emmanuel Clottey || Kwame Poku]

King Faisal 1-1 Aduana Stars

[Boateng Frimpong || Yahaya Mohammed]

Karela United 1-0 Inter Allies

[Diawise Taylor]

Elmina Sharks 1-1 Liberty Professionals

[Benjamin Tweneboah || Benjamin Arthur]

*Hearts of Oak v AshantiGold will be played on Tuesday.