President Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, December 7, 2020, as a statutory holiday to facilitate the conduction of the general election.

However, December 4, 2020, which was to replace the celebration of the National Farmers’ day on November 6 will no longer be a holiday.

This follows a proposal the Electoral Commission (EC) submitted to the Chief of Staff and was supported by the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin indicated is to ensure strict adherence of the Covid-19 protocols.

The statement added it was also to enable registered voters to exercise their franchise in safety and minimal inconvenience.

