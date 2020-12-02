The National Democratic Congress‘ (NDC) Chairman for the Nsawam- Adoagyiri constituency, Dr Godfred Osei Twum, has been reported dead.

Dr Twum is said to have passed on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Accra.

The chairman’s death was announced in a statement issued by the communication office at the constituency.

The statement indicated the deceased had been actively involved in the party’s campaign activities in the build-up to the December 7 election.

However, the cause of death is yet to be known.

NDC CHAIRMAN FOR NSAWAM ADOAGYIRI CONSTITUENCY; DR. GODFRIED OSEI BONSU TWUM HAS PASSED ON

Constituency and branch Executives, as well as, the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, with the bitterness of sorrow in our hearts, announce to the general public the sad and sudden departure of our Constituency Chairman; Dr Godfried Osei Bonsu Twum, which occurred in the afternoon of 1st December 2020 at Accra.

As at 30th November 2020, he had been strong on his feet and was deeply involved in the campaign for his party in the run-up to the general election on December 7.

His passing is shocking and has delved a deep blow to the campaign machinery of the party in the Constituency. Indeed, he has left us all dumbfounded and speechless.

The family shall relate to us for onward information to you on the funeral arrangements.

(NDC Deputy Communication Director; Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency)