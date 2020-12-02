The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to embark on another spiritual warfare with barely five days to the December 7 polls.

The party has announced that it will hold three-day fasting and prayers, starting Thursday, December 3, 2020.

This comes on the back of a similar spiritual activity in November 2020.

The event themed The final onslaught was announced in a press statement signed by the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

The party said the prayers will be used to seek God’s intervention in the general election.

“Knowing very well that God’s Divine Intervention manifests in the affairs of mankind and as we inch towards a very crucial and concluding stage of the electioneering process, it is imperative that as a party we call once again for God’s intervention to buttress our hard work and determination to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 General Election, to the Glory of God Almighty,” parts of the statement read.

It will be climaxed by a special service on Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, 2020, by the Muslim and Christian communities respectively.

Read the full statement below:

THEME: THE FINAL ONSLAUGHT

The Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) announces to the General Public, a nationwide declaration of PRAYER, FASTING, AND THANKSGIVING from Thursday 3rd December to Saturday 5th December 2020 to God Almighty for His Goodness and Mercies towards the December 7 General Elections and the last month to the end of a very engaging year 2020.

This follows the earlier call on and declaration of Prayer and Fasting period by the Christian Community and a Special Prayer by the Muslim Community in Ghana in the month of October.

Knowing very well that God’s Divine Intervention manifests in the affairs of mankind and as we inch towards a very crucial and concluding stage of the electioneering process, it is imperative that as a Party, we call once again for God’s intervention to buttress our hard work and determination to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 General Elections, to the Glory of God Almighty.

This period of Prayer, Fasting and Thanksgiving will be climaxed by the offer of Special Service on Friday December 4 and Saturday December 5, 2020 by the Muslim and Christian Community respectively.

Furthermore, the Party respectfully urges and encourages all Members and Sympathizersto seek God Almighty’s Divine intervention, Favour and Blessings to grant the NDC Victory in the General Elections in few days to come, as well as to divinely expose all the machinations of our opponents.

We count on your usual cooperation.

Victory Beckons. Together we can!

SIGNED

Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

National Chairman