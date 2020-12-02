Social media has been inundated with a video of a Kumasi-based prophet who walks about the street naked.

The said prophet, whose real name is not immediately known, calls himself the naked prophet.

He goes about the street of Kumasi preaching the word of God unclad as he wields a cross with his name inscribed on it.

Giving the reasons behind his appearance, he said he was inspired by the naked I came, naked would I return verse in Job 12:1 and Ecclesiastes 5: 15 respectively.

The naked man of God drew massive crowds as he delivered the gospel, not because those who gathered to watch him were interested in the message but to catch a glimpse of him and perhaps also take photos of him.

