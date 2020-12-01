A head pastor of the Christ Faith Church at Kasoa Walantu has been arrested over a six-year-old boy’s rotten hands.

Parents of the victim, Gilbert and Gladys Mensah, were also dragged to the Kasoa command of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) over the ill treatment of their son.

According to police reports, the boy broke his hand from his wrist area while playing football.

Instead of seeking medical treatment, the parents sought help from the 83-year-old pastor, who failed to bring relief to the boy.

As a consequence, the boy’s hand started decaying, to the point his flesh was falling off, leaving the bone to bare.

However, the head pastor was insistent he could heal the boy and restricted the parents from visiting the hospital.

It took the efforts of a Good Samaritan, Alfred Boakye, who reported the case before medics attended to the boy, amputating his hand in the process.

Meanwhile, the Kasoa DOVVSU Commander, ASP Dories Larye Aggrey, said all the suspects are in their custody while the boy is receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.