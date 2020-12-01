Wedding bells are ringing in the home of Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa after settling their long-standing feud.

The couple, who washed their dirty linen in public over some domestic violence issues, is set to live in harmony as man and wife come 2021.

Making the announcement on social media, Funny Face heaped praises on Vanessa for not giving up on him in his time of distress and depression.

The actor and musician revealed he is in love, and no naysaying will prevent him from wedding the mother of his three daughters.

Their marriage ceremony will come in two folds; a traditional marriage to usher her and the children back to his home while preparations will be made for a white wedding.

Read post below:

“ GYE NYAME “

✊🔥 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT !!!! ✊🔥👰💍 congrats VANNESSA u won .. strong spirit girl .. love you 🔥✊👰💍 I remember in one of our fights when u said .. you will marry me without even knowing u have married me “ 🤣 guess what u are ryt ! Oorrwu Ntaaaa Papabi 🥰🔥✊ pic.twitter.com/Je1ZKnVd7C — KASOA VANDAMME (@funnyfacegh) December 1, 2020