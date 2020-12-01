Legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan, believes he will start banging in goals for his club side, Legon Cities FC.

After two weeks at the gym to gain full fitness, the 34-year-old finally made debut for the Royals in their 0-0 stalemate with Medeama SC over the weekend.

Despite the club struggling to score goals, the country’s top goal scorer says he remains confident of scoring goals for the club.

“I’m just enjoying my football, I just want to enjoy myself, I want to help Legon Cities. This is my new club so I just want to be playing football,” Gyan said after their game.

“As a striker, of course, people might be expecting goals from me but the goals will come.

“We are still working, if you watch Legon Cities I think 85 per cent of our players are new, we are still getting to know each other.

“Tactically we are working but I think now we are understanding what we want to do. The technical team has done a great job.

“It’s been a short while but now they are beginning to understand what is at stake. So, we just hope the next game goes well.

“I am very much excited to be back home. This is where the name, Asamoah Gyan started and it feels great to play in the league again after 17 years.

“I am very much satisfied with the game tonight. It’s a positive one. We need to approach the next game with this same mentality and I believe soon the wins will come,” the former Black Stars skipper added.

The former Liberty Professionals forward returned to the Ghana Premier League after 17 years.