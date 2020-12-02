Executive Chairman of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre and Holy Trinity SPA and Health Farm, has highlighted the need for companies to prioritise the wellbeing of workers.

According to Dr. Felix Anyah, the heath of personalities who make up the crux of the company cannot be overemphasised as far as the entity’s development is concerned.

He made these comments on the sidelines of the 2020 Ghana Industry CEO Awards on November 27.

Dr Anyah won the Most Respected CEOs awards in both the Heathcare and Wellness Centre categories at the at this year’s edition of the awards scheme.

Speaking to journalists after the event, the health and wellness mogul explained that for a company to be productive, the staff members must not be neglected.

He explained that the Covid-19 pandemic has heightened the level of awareness surrounding the holistic well-being of every organizational structure.

“This Covid era has shown that its better cater for your workers. It also includes effective recruitment and training. It is essential that you relate with your employees like your actual family,” he said.

Dr Anyah believes, the progress of the individuals will reflect on the company’s activities if these measures are closely adhered to.

He also touted human relations as a key element in every institution.

Dr. Felix Anyah established the Holy Trinity Medical Centre in 1988 with five staff members and has grown it to an outstanding health facility with 42 doctors and over 300 auxiliary staff.