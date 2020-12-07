The Adwen-Bu District of The Church of Pentecost under the Kaneshie Area has climaxed its Agent of Peace Campaign with a float and a launch to intensify its outreach to ensure peace before, during and after the December 7 polls.

The impending 2020 general elections demand that stakeholders pool resources together to ensure that the event passes as the most peaceful exercise in the history of the country.

The Church of Pentecost has over the years committed its members nationwide to be responsible and peaceful citizens as Agents of Peace.

It is based on this conviction that the Adwen-Bu District of The Church of Pentecost organized a Peace Walk on Friday morning, capping it with the Agent of Peace Campaign launch.

It brought together politicians, the Ghana Police Service, National Commission for Civic Education, religious leaders and a host of others.

The event was aimed, among others, at commissioning members of the Church as Agents of Peace into the Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region where the District is traditionally located and anywhere they find themselves.

During the Peace Walk, youth of the six Local Assemblies making the District – Central (Salem), English, Mt Moriah, Hermon, Dromoshia and Emmanuel Assembly – combed through the Ablekuma Central constituency displaying placards with inscriptions such as: We Need Each Other for A Better Ghana; Your Tongue is like a Fire – Watch What You Say; Godly Values Pillars for Nation Building; I Stand for Peace; Free, Fair and Credible Elections; Peace Not Chaos; Be an Agent of Peace.

Launching the campaign, the Adwen-Bu District Pastor, Rev. William Ofori-Attah admonished all to seek peace and pursue it, stressing the need for all to live in peace with everyone.

He quoted from 1 Peter 3: 10-11, which states in part that whoever loves life must keep his tongue from evil and his lips from deceitful speech.

Adwen-Bu District Pastor, Rev. William Ofori-Attah

“If you want to live long, stay away from the use of foul language but rather say and do things that will bring progress,” Rev. William Ofori-Attah told the gathering.

Comfort Azalletey, Director of NCCE Ablekuma Central Municipality advised Ghanaians not to allow politics to divide them.

Using Romans 12 : 18 as a reference point which entreats all to be responsible and peace seekers, she pointed out to all to do their maximum best to live with each other in peace.

She also took the gathering through election regulations, the steps and processes at the polling centre, and how to cast your vote to minimize the number of rejected ballots.

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Hon. Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey implored all to “preach and demonstrate peace” at all times.

He stated that peace is an essential commodity and therefore underscored the need to talk about peace at every given opportunity and not when there is an election.

A Representative of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Inspector Christian Geraldo stated that the police service is well equipped and ready to quell activities of trouble makers in order to maintain the peace in the country.

He therefore implored all to comply with rules and regulations outlined for the election.

Though the Parliamentary of the National Democratic Congress, Abdul-Latif Dan could not make it to the event, he sent his emissary to assure the Church of his commitment to peace.

The gathering was led by Pastor William Ofori-Attah to commit to peace before, during and after the general elections. The Presiding Elder of the Central Assembly Elder Albert Joseph Quarm led the choir to sing patriotic songs to draw the curtain to end the event.

