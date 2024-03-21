The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the three striking teacher unions to call off their strike.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) jointly announced a nationwide strike.

They cited the government’s alleged neglect in addressing their service conditions as the basis for their action.

However, the NLC in a statement signed by its Chairperson, Justice Kwabena Asuman-Adu, ordered the teacher unions “to rescind the decision of the declaration of a nationwide strike made on Wednesday 20 March, 2024 and announced on various media networks in the country.The unions are accordingly advised” it added.

