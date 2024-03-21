Four Ghanaian athletes have secured their spots in the semifinals of the men’s and women’s 200m event at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

In the women’s event, Janet Mensah solidified her position with a swift time of 23.75s, emerging victorious in her heat.

On the men’s side, Joseph Amoah (20.91s) and Ibrahim Fuseini (21.02s) clinched victories in their respective heats, securing their spots in the semifinals.

Solomon Hammond (21.32s) also secured his semifinal berth by finishing second in his heat.

The women’s semifinals are scheduled to commence at 16:45 GMT, followed by the men’s semifinals at 17:10 GMT.