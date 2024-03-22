US-based Ghanaian comedian, Kojo Anim says one of the main reasons he is currently in Ghana is to find a wife.

Speaking to Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz, Kojo who mentioned that he is struggling to speak his mother tongue (Twi) was asked by Andy Dosty if he had found a Ghanaian wife yet to help him learn the language.

According to him, he is still searching and assured Ghanaians and listeners that he will tie the knot with a Ghanaian woman.

“We are searching. That’s the real reason why I am in Ghana. I have to marry a Ghanaian woman.”

According to the comedian, his decision to get married to someone who comes from Ghana comes from his late mother who always wanted him to marry a Ghanaian.

“I think it means more to me now that my mom is gone. She used to tell me to make sure I marry a Ghanaian girl. For me, I just feel that that’s my connection with my mum.”

Speaking about the kind of woman he would like to marry, Kojo mentioned that he does not look out for looks but rather for character. According to him, most of his role models are married to women who understand him and his line of work.

“People that I’m around; Dave Chappelle Kevin, and the others are with women who encourage them. I’ve realized that looks fade so you can’t make decisions based on looks. I am looking for character.

“I am looking for someone who understands what I do. If you understand my culture that’s a shocker for me,” he said on Hitz FM.

