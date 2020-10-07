It was an astonishing sight to behold when emerging musician, Flyboy Geesus, had to pause his interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM to beg his loyal fans who were dying to catch a glimpse of him outside the studio.

They chanted his moniker ‘Geesus Geesus’ until the host of the show, Andy Dosty, asked him to go outside and calm them down.

This comes as a surprise to many because it is usually fans of well-known celebrities or musicians such as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy among others who will go to such an extent of riding motorbikes to guard their stars for radio interviews.

Meanwhile, after going down on his knees to beg them, the die-hard fans still insisted on waiting until the climax of the interview so they could guard him away.

Flyboy Gees (Pink Hoodie) asks his fans to calm down during interview at Hitz FM

Asked if he had planned the scene with them, Flyboy denied adding that he supports his fans a lot, hence it was only apt for them to prove their loyalty.

Fans trying to breach security in an attempt to catch a glimpse of Flyboy Geesus

“I have been off the scene for a while … it’s been like two years since they saw me and I made them aware I am promoting my song… I didn’t think they will be here…” Flyboy said.

Flyboy Gee (pink hoodie) seated for an interview on Daybreak Hitz show with Andy Dosty (checked shirt)

He, thus, condemned the attitude of his fans who tried to find their way into the Hitz FM studio against security measures put up by the media house.

Fans of Flyboy Geesus holding up his banner at the forecourt of Multimedia – Kokomlemle

Reacting to this, one of the panelists on the show, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Logic, said it will only be right if he manages his followers well.

“They look like hood boys. The way they are acting I don’t know if it’s for the love or the fact that the guy is here and they wanna see him. I was hoping they wouldn’t destroy anything. I don’t support them pushing security but I think it’s a good thing for his brand,” Mr Logic remarked.

Fans of Flyboy Geesus throng Multimedia’s premises, Kokomlemle

DJ Premier, who also witnessed the crowd, said “it’s another movement in the making and it depends how he will manage these people.”

Flyboy Geesus claims he has been turned down by many A-list musicians for a song feature but he is currently promoting his latest song dubbed Lowkey featuring Joey B.

Listen to the song below: