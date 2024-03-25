Desmond Ofei has praised the Black Satellites technical team after winning gold at the 13th African Games men’s football tournament.

Ghana’s U-20 team defeated Uganda to win the ultimate in a 1-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

Jerry Afriyie scored the only goal of the game as Ofei’s side emerged as champions.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show after their success, Ofei praised his technical staff which comprises Nii Odartey Lamptey, Fatawu Salifu and Isaac Amoako for their contribution to the team’s success.

“I want to thank my assistant coaches because if you have someone like Odartey Lamptey and with his experience, I just have to be thankful. He helped the team and always inspired the players. He is doing a good job at Glow Lamp Academy because his players are always travelling and it is a good thing for our game,” he said.

“With Salifu Fatawu, he was able to lead Heart of Lions back to the Ghana Premier League after years in the Division One League and he was a massive addition to the technical team.

‘Isaac Amoako, who is an Asante Kotoko legend as a goalkeeper’s trainer did a good job and I am thankful to all of them,” he added.

READ ALSO