Hundreds of residents in Kumasi thronged in to enjoy the much-awaited Nhyira FM Fufu Party.

The food event which started in the early hours of Saturday, March 30, attracted hundreds of patrons to join in the fun of earing fufu.

Per the arrangements of the program, patrons only needed their earthenware bowls, popularly called “asanka” or “apɔtɔ yiwa” to freely enjoy the delicious Ghanaian delicacy.

As early as 3AM people were already gathered at the forecourt of Nhyira Fm waiting for the program to commence.

With more than ten popular fufu joints infused with diverse local drinks and good Ghanaian Hilife Music participants were more than delighted to spend their day with Nhyira FM.

Some who couldn’t hide their joy expressed excitement of being part of the FuFu Party.

“I came here at 3:15 AM and here I am, served fufu with chevon and mushrooms alongside antelope soup and garnished okra. My day is made,” a participant said.

Among the party goers were dignitaries who also came to support and show love.

Abraham Boadi ‘Opooman’, a spokesperson for John Alan Kyerematen, had this to say about Nhyira FM’s fufu party:

“We are Ashanti’s and there are three things we cherish, Fufu, Kotoko, and NPP but now it has changed to Fufu, Kotoko and Butterfly Movement. Nhyira FM is the best Akan radio and no one can argue because others always copy from them”.

The various popular fufu joints that represented the party served diverse soup, from palmnut, light soup and ‘abunabunu’ with mutton, chevon, fish, and mushroom.

The event was colorful as many experienced free health screening and received hampers from sponsors.

Many look forward to the next party and how mega it will be.

Sponsors for the Nhyira Fm Fufu Party included Tasty Tom, Faith Homopathy Clinic, Onga, Jaga4 Bitters and PIWAC Herbal.