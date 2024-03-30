The overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, has graciously accepted the role of Chairman for the 2024 Green Ghana Day launch at the University of Development Studies auditorium in Tamale.

Scheduled for Tuesday, April 16th, 2024, the Green Ghana Day launch aims to rally support from all Ghanaians for this year’s government’s flagship afforestation programme on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Yaa-Naa Abukari II expressed his full support for the Green Ghana Project and eagerly pledged to mobilise his people to participate in the tree planting initiative.

He highlighted the success of trees planted in previous years, noting their healthy growth and contribution to the programme’s objectives.

“I’m very happy to see you once again. You were here in the previous years to represent the sector minister to plant trees and fortunately the trees we planted, we are enjoying from its shade.”

On Wednesday, March 27th, 2024, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines, George Mireku Duker, along with other officials from the Ministry and Forestry Commission, paid a courtesy call on the overlord of Dagbon at his palace in Yendi.

Their visit aimed to formally invite and request him to chair the Green Ghana launch in Tamale.

During the meeting, the Dagbon overlord emphasised the urgency of addressing climate change and environmental degradation through aggressive afforestation efforts.

He highlighted the importance of community-wide tree-planting initiatives and encouraged other chiefs in the Northern Region to embrace this culture to support the sustainability of the Green Ghana initiative.

In response, George Mireku Duker expressed gratitude to Yaa Naa and his chiefs for their significant participation and contributions to the success of the Green Ghana Projects over the past three years.

He acknowledged the crucial role of the chieftaincy institution in national development and emphasised the meaningfulness of their endorsement of such initiatives.

Mr. Duker commended the king for his enthusiasm and commitment to ensuring the success of Green Ghana Day and for accepting to chair the launch event.

