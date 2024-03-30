You identified me as an unbridled asset back in 2008 and entrusted me with the role of your Campaign Coordinator for the Greater Accra Region.

A role I proudly and faithfully served for three (3) consecutive terms, before your ascendency to the Presidency of the Republic of Ghana.

Mr. President, you consistently showed unwavering confidence in my abilities as Henry Quartey, entrusting me with increasingly significant roles in your administration. Beginning with my appointment as Deputy Minister of the Interior during your first term, you recognized my dedication and capabilities. Subsequently, you appointed me as the Deputy Minister for National Security, followed by the pivotal role of Greater Accra Regional Minister. Presently, I am honoured to serve as Minister of the Interior, a testament to your trust and confidence reposed in me.

Your Excellency, besides me, you have mentored numerous young individuals across various professions, including law and politics. Notable lawyers such as Akoto Ampaw, Gloria Akuffo, Philip Addison, Frank Davies, Alex Quaynor, Hon. Ursula Owusu, Hon. Naa Torshie, Godfred Dame, Kwame Akuffo, Kow Essuman and many others have benefited from your guidance and mentorship. Additionally, political figures like Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, Lord Commey, John Boadu, Justin Frimpong Koduah (youngest General Secretary), Adumuah Bossman, Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, Hon. Bryan Acheampong, Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Hon. Amankwah Manu, Sam Ellis, Sammy Awuku, Herbert Krapa, Eugene Arhin, Kofi Agyapong, and many others have flourished under your tutelage and leadership. Some other professionals and various captains of industry have also been nurtured by your mentorship and guidance, contributing to their success in their respective fields.

Mr. President, your dedication to nurturing talent and fostering leadership has left an indelible mark on Ghana’s future generations.

Mr. President, the traits exhibited by the multitude of stalwarts who have benefited from your mentorship are a testament to the profound impact you have made on our lives. Your unwavering commitment to excellence and your relentless pursuit of perfection have instilled in us a spirit of resilience and determination to overcome any challenges that come our way.

Your guidance has empowered us to push boundaries, defy odds, and strive for greatness in all our endeavours. We are eternally grateful for the invaluable lessons and inspiration you have imparted to us, shaping us into the leaders today, and a shining hope for the upcoming generation.

Your Excellency, your promotion of gender parity and women’s empowerment during your tenure is unmatched. You have appointed women to important leadership roles of our nation such as Chief Justice (CJ), first female Chief of Staff (CoS), longest-serving female Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration – who by your instrumentality is soon to become the first African female Secretary General of the Commonwealth. Other notable female appointments are Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Administrator of Common Funds, first female Mayor of Accra, among others.

You have also supported initiatives aimed at improving access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities and empowerment for women and girls. Mr. President, through these efforts, you are working towards creating a more equitable and inclusive society in Ghana.

As Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Ghana, I am fully dedicated to fulfilling the trust and confidence you have reposed in me. My commitment lies in diligently working towards maintaining internal peace and security across our beloved nation, especially in an election year such as this.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of all and sundry (within Ghana) remains my utmost priority, and I pledge to spare no effort in fulfilling this vital responsibility you have entrusted to me, Mr. President.

Mr. President your leadership has bolstered Africa’s global reputation by championing economic growth, democracy, and collaboration. Your initiatives challenge stereotypes, highlight Africa’s potential, and cultivate partnerships with global leaders, projecting a positive image of the continent worldwide. This, we will always be proud of, Your Excellency.

On this momentous occasion of your 80th birthday, I extend my heartfelt wishes to you, Mr. President, on behalf of my family and myself. As we commemorate this special day, which coincides with the Easter holiday, I am profoundly grateful for the numerous opportunities you have afforded me throughout your administration. It is indeed a privilege serving under your esteemed leadership and contributing to our nation’s progress and prosperity under your guidance and vision.

Once again, I congratulate you on this milestone and pray that the Almighty God continues to bless you abundantly with good health, wisdom, and strength as you steer our nation towards a brighter future.

With utmost admiration, enjoy your day as the freshest octogenarian. God Richly bless you, Mr President

Happy, Happy, Happy 80th Birthday to you Mr President.