Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, has requested the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to apologise to the citizens of Ghana.

According to her, the President has failed in fulfilling his promises made to Ghanaians, hence a necessity to render an apology.

“Our expectation is for the President to apologise to Ghanaians, when he apologises to them, they will forgive him because Ghanaians are people who forgive easily,” she said.

“He should apologise to Ghanaians concerning the promises he made to Ghanaians but have not been fulfilled, and how the economy has been ditched so we move forward,” she added.

READ MORE:

The MP, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, noted that “he should appreciate those who criticise him because they are the ones who want him to progress.”

“But those who clap for him will rather lead him into a ditch,” she added.

Citing herself as an example, she disclosed her interest in criticism more than being praised.

“For me, I have interest in those who criticise me more than those who clap for me because the one criticising me will talk about the wrong things so that people will see that you are not functioning,” she stated.

“So, as the criticism is being made, you begin to reflect, have time and work on those things that are being criticised,” she added.