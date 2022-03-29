Parliament is now waiting on President Akufo-Addo to give his assent to the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill.

A Majority-sided House approved the E-Levy after the Minority which has opposed the levy staged a walked out.

The Bill was adopted at a reduced rate of 1.5% from the initial 1.75%.

Parliament now awaits the President’s assent to move on with the legislation.

Below is a list of transactions to be affected and exempted when the implementation kicks in.

Transactions E-Levy will cover

Mobile money transfers between accounts on the same electronic money issuer (EMI)

Mobile money transfers from an account on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI

Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts

Transfer from mobile money accounts to bank accounts

Bank transfers on a digital platform or application which originate from a bank account belonging to an individual to another individual

Transactions E-Levy will NOT cover

The Finance Ministry has also highlighted some scenarios where the E-Levy will not apply. They are: