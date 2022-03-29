Parliament has approved the controversial Electronic Transactions (E-Levy) Bill this afternoon.

This decision was reached after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

During its passage, the Minority Caucus was not in Parliament as it had staged a walkout.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who spoke before his side moved out, maintained their opposition to the bill.

The Finance Minister, who was in the House, moved for an amendment of the percentage of the bill from 1.75% to 1.50%.

Speaker Alban Bagbin said he was ready for the consideration stage to continue despite the Minority walkout.

