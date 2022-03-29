The phrase, “If it must be done, it must be done well”, has motivated most people in doing what is expected of them positively without any regret.

The advancement of technology has made the world a global home, hence improving the effectiveness of digitization.

Social media has come to stay, with Twitter as a subsidiary application whose primary purpose is to connect people and allow people to share their thoughts with a big audience.

To connect to this widely scattered audience, you need to have an influence. Influencing simply means, impacting either positively or negatively to achieve a goal.

Twitter has become a medium of transacting business, advertising products, and brands. These are done by Influencers ie. Users who have a wide range of influence (impact).

Many call themselves Twitter Influencers, but a few stand out. Ceyram is no exception, he stands tall among the others.

His full name is Enoch Seyram Gbesemete. He was on 9th June 1995, in Ho Tsikpota in the Volta Region of Ghana.

His parents are; Mr. Prince Gbesemete and Madam Afele Slyvia, all from the Volta Region of Ghana.

He has two siblings; a brother and a sister. Their names are; Bright Gbesemete and Bertha Gbesemete.

Ceyram loves to listen to good music and hang out with business-minded friends.

Growing up, Ceyram believed in studying hard to become a great person to touch the lives of persons living with disability and the deprived and neglected.

He also believed in giving the Girl-Child the chance to have an education. He agrees with the saying, “If you educate a man, you educate an individual but if you educate a woman, you educate a whole nation”, which was quoted by Dr Kwegyir Aggrey.

Ceyram started his basic education level at the Volta Barracks 1 & 2 School where he completed with good grades after taking part in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2009.

He proceeded to Kpando Senior High School in 2009 where he studied General Arts and completed in 2013. While in school, Ceyram was known for insulating discipline and grooming students to have a resourced personality.

He had his tertiary education at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, and graduated in the year, 2016 with a degree in Marketing.

Full Name Enoch Seyram Gbesemete. Twitter Name @Mr_Ceyram Date of Birth 9th June 1995 Place of Birth Ho Tsipota Place of Residence Ho Mother Madam Afele Slyvia Father Mr. Prince Gbesemete Siblings Bright Gbesemete and Bertha Gbesemete. Municipality Ho Municipal Assembly Marital Status Single Number of Children None Passion Helping people, projecting creative arts abd tourism in Ghana. Brands Worked With Samsung, AirtelTigo, Fidelity Bank, FindMyMethod, VRMG, Guinesss, Bolt, Uk Brands etc Current Occupation Procurement Officer District Adaklu District Assembly Nomination Digital Media Influencer of the Year Award Scheme Youth Excellence Awards

Ceyram is not only a certified Marketing Officer but he’s skilled at interpreting data to understand and target the right segments of customers.

He also can read and understand how data plays a crucial role in making strategic decisions in every field and industry.

This is why he was worked with many companies where he has aided their businesses in making data-driven decisions to acquire more customers.

Among these companies he has worked with include; Samsung, AirtelTigo, Fidelity Bank, FindMyMethod, VRMG, Guinness, Bolt, Uk Brands among others.

Driven by passion, Ceyram has projected the Ghanaian Creative Arts and Tourism into the global space.

He is among a few influencers who projected the “Buy Made In Ghana” products. He also applauded the “Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana, See Ghana” initiative which was powered by the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo- Addo.

Ceyram has used his platform to project talents (poets, writers, musicians…) in the Volta Region. Among them include; Ayigbe Edem, Keeny Ice, Seyram Musique, Agbeshie, and Hecta.

He mostly talks about the beautiful scenery and tourists in the Volta Region.

Enoch Seyram Gbesemete (@Mr_Ceyram) currently works as a Procurement Officer at the Adaklu District Assembly in the Volta Region.

He was nominated for Digital Media Influencer of the Year in 2020 Youth Excellence Award.