National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has won the bragging right after winning a bet on the Finance Minister.

Mr Gyamfi took a bet with Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah that Ken Ofori-Atta would rock a white kaftan and insert Biblical quotations in his address.

Though Mr Adomako-Mensah agreed on the white outfit, he challenged Mr Gyamfi on the Biblical inspiration aspect.

“We have listened to the Finance Minister who is always dressed in white apparel over and over again. The story will not be different today. He will come and sit once again in white white kaftan and be reading bible verses and inspirational quotations and all that which we have no interest in,” said Mr Gyamfi.

The NDC lawyer teased that the quotation would come from Nehemia.

He, however, missed the last bid when Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, in his address Thursday, quoted Jeremiah rather.

The Finance Minister, true to Sammy Gyamfi’s word, inserted two quotes in his address; one from Jeremiah 29:7 “Seek the peace and prosperity of our nation. Pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper’.

He also paraphrased Psalm 122:7, and prayed that peace be within the walls of Parliament and sobriety within its towers.