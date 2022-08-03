The Rehabilitated Sunyani Airport in the Bono Region was Wednesday inaugurated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The completed work is the Phase I of the Sunyani Airport Rehabilitation Project.

The rehabilitation of the airport is a critical part of the government’s vision to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry in Ghana, and to help realise the dream of making Ghana an aviation hub in West Africa.

The scope of works included the rehabilitation and extension of the runway from 1,280 metres to 1,400 metres; repair of the apron to accommodate small to medium size aircraft; minimal renovation of the Terminal Building; and construction of some airport internal roads. With these, after today’s event, the airport is open for business.

Air travel is picking up, following the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry.

It is expected that domestic passenger traffic will continue to grow over the coming years, and will require more infrastructural developments in the sector.

There are projects currently ongoing in our nation’s aviation sector which will open up our country even further. They are Phases II & III of the Kumasi Airport project, which are presently some ninety-three percent (93%) complete, and Phase II of Tamale Airport which is ninety-five percent (95%) complete.

READ ALSO: